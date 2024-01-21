- Fixed an issue where buying drinks, training characters or healing characters can cause speechbubbles to appear on unrelated adventurers
- Fixed a bug where in the final fight of the Quest "Routed Army", some soldiers could be placed on the same tile as an adventurer
- Added an option in the gameplay settings to automatically start with movement selection on turn start
- Camp dialogues can be fast-forwarded with left-click or with the interact key
- Outlines around enchanted weapons should look much cleaner now
- Fixed a small sound issue for one of the sound effects
Our Adventurer Guild update for 21 January 2024
Patch 0.746
Patchnotes via Steam Community
