Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 21 January 2024

Hotfix 0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13229393

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Fixed] Earning the same amount of money from recipes even

  • [Fixed] Can't move signboard decoration on large restaurant

  • [Fixed] Notifications doesn't get deleted

  • [Fixed] Issue where signboard text aren't reachable

  • [Fixed] Random objects appearing in shopping basket

  • [Fixed] Waiters can't reach to garden on large restaurant

  • [Fixed] Earning double the prize in blackjack

  • [Fixed] Issue where players can't see customers orders

  • [Fixed] Naming issues on character creation screen

  • [Fixed] Issue where switching to new restaurant causing errors when signboard decorations left on first restaurant

  • [Fixed] Signboard decorations drops into inventory

  • [Updated] Smuggler visits you before Elena arrives

  • [Updated] Avoided being able to join rooms already started

