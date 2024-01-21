-
[Fixed] Earning the same amount of money from recipes even
[Fixed] Can't move signboard decoration on large restaurant
[Fixed] Notifications doesn't get deleted
[Fixed] Issue where signboard text aren't reachable
[Fixed] Random objects appearing in shopping basket
[Fixed] Waiters can't reach to garden on large restaurant
[Fixed] Earning double the prize in blackjack
[Fixed] Issue where players can't see customers orders
[Fixed] Naming issues on character creation screen
[Fixed] Issue where switching to new restaurant causing errors when signboard decorations left on first restaurant
[Fixed] Signboard decorations drops into inventory
[Updated] Smuggler visits you before Elena arrives
[Updated] Avoided being able to join rooms already started
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 21 January 2024
Hotfix 0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
