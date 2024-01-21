Announcing Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Remastered | Plans for 2024-2025

Hello Everyone,

as we were writing a few times - 2024 will be a year of changes for the Ultimate Fishing Simulator game. There will be many small changes and many BIG ones. And today it's time to reveal the big thing officially.

You probably wonder - what does that mean? So here is the short answer! We will update the game for one of the newest Unity with HDRP support. All in-game maps will be REDONE from scratches, all in-game graphics will be updated, and here is the "general" list for remaster:

Game Rework | Basic (FREE)

Upgrade to the Unity HDRP 2022 LTS

New water system

New weather system

All base game maps redesign

New water physics

Full VR rework

UI improvements

Controller improvements

LWR 3.0 + randomizer for all fish in the game

Gameplay mechanics improvements

Game Rework | DLC (FREE)

All DLC maps redesign

And this is just the beginning. We are already working on the map re-design and we can share today with you the first pictures of Betty Lake:





And yes, VR rework - means we are doing IT from scratch. The whole VR will be redone to make this a true "fishing" experience in VR.

Do you think that is big news? So here is the true bomb.

Yes, that is right. There are many things in our schedule so it will be better to show you the ROADMAP for 2024-2025. Some things we can't reveal yet (TBA) but you can expect MORE MAPS, MORE FISH, and bigger challenges.

WELCOME ULTIMATE FISHING SIMULATOR VR (app) owners!

As some of you may noticed (or did not) since January 19th, 2024 - Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR & VR DLCs are NO LONGER available in the Steam store.

Everyone - who owned a UFS VR (app) or VR DLCs - received the same content in Ultimate Fishing Simulator (app) and all owned DLCs.

The VR app will be no longer updated (besides the last patch) and is officially EOL & EOS (end-of-life, end-of-support). The reason for that as we said in the previous announcement is in general to UNITE everyone, so finally NON-VR players can play with VR players - faster updates, easier support, and so on.

So here is a short sum-up of how it worked. IF YOU HAD THIS > YOU GET THIS:

Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR > Ultimate Fishing Simulator + VR DLC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR: Moraine Lake DLC > Ultimate Fishing Simulator: Moraine Lake DLC

Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR: Kariba Dam DLC > Ultimate Fishing Simulator: Kariba Dam DLC

...and so on! :)

But what with your saves and progress in Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR? It's lost?

NO, ITS NOT!

We just released an update to the game which detects if you played the Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR. IF you did and you have saves you can MIGRATE them to the Ultimate Fishing Simulator game.

Important: Migrating will OVERRIDE your existing saves from the UFS NON-VR game, so choose wisely! If you don't want to decide now and do that later, you can do this by using our external windows (.bat) script file available > HERE <

Here you can check that the file is completely SAFE for use:

Join Us - On Discord!

I think we didn't say that in the separate post and it is still not a dedicated post for this but... we are inviting everyone to join our ultimate fishing Discord server where you can do..... just the regular stuff you do on Discord + additionally Chat with us (XD).

https://discord.gg/5AnMchrWYZ

So that's all for today! We hope to read your feedback, thoughts, and suggestions!

Tight Lines Anglers!