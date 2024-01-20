Hotfix for small bugs

bugs fixed for potion of life and silver potion
bug fixed for locked inventory
collisions bugs fixed in cave map
new: player locked while selecting item from inventory
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
bugs fixed for potion of life and silver potion
bug fixed for locked inventory
collisions bugs fixed in cave map
new: player locked while selecting item from inventory
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update