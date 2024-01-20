 Skip to content

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix for small bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 13229192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

bugs fixed for potion of life and silver potion
bug fixed for locked inventory
collisions bugs fixed in cave map

new: player locked while selecting item from inventory

