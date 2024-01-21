Our Steam Players didn't get the Trident Prototype bodykit; with the new patch, you will now receive it too
Battlecruisers now logs in automatically when online
Reduced installed size: 2.4 GB -> 1 GB
Reduced loading times
Reduced startup time
Battlecruisers update for 21 January 2024
Minor performance update
Changed files in this update