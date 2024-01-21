 Skip to content

Diceheart update for 21 January 2024

1.0.5.1 (Hotfix)

Build 13229179

Oopsie, we broke it! Sorry about that. We've also sneaked in a few other miscellaneous fixes to improve the experience.

Fixes

  • You can now launch the game properly on all platforms.
  • Fixed a potential hard crash if Obligatory Thorns triggered off of Spiky.
  • Fixed Obligatory Thorns triggering an additional time off of burn damage.
  • Fixed Omniscient being awarded in every run, even if you took damage (we'll be adjusting other scores to make up for this deficit in future patches).
  • Fixed Octosader not generating the correct transient die in one of its conditional movesets.
  • Fixed incoming damage prediction miscalculations for certain enemy movesets.
  • Fixed some conditional movesets not working correctly on the first round of battles.
  • Nature dice no longer show a grey value when withered.
  • Dice with non-standard modifiers that get calculated on use (e.g. One With the World) will now show a green/red value for increased/decreased values respectively.
  • Fixed [spoiler]Pontiff Crabicus'[/spoiler] heal prediction not disappearing when you defeat one of its spawned mobs.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred when swapping a die in the forge's anvil slot with another, which tricked the blacksmith into thinking the new die was the old one.
  • Added a dialogue prompt to the altar that warns you if you're about to reduce a die's quality during its realignment.
  • Fixed the die in the Holy Sea's shop being far more expensive than intended.
  • Fixed the shopkeeper's arms overlapping certain background elements.

