 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 20 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9.1.e

Share · View all patches · Build 13229068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important Notice

A few player noticed a massive degradation in performance right from the start of a run since 0.9.1 update on old gpu (didn't found the exact models that cause it, but I would say older than Nvidia's 10th series)
This is caused by a graphics jobs not being supported by older GPU, this is something I will investigates in the future.

For now a simple work-arround is to do the following:
go to your game folder, and then Vanilla/Rogue Genesia_Data,
open the boot.config in a text editor (like notepad)
Search for the line stating:
gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=1
change the 1 for a 0:
gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=0

Fixes

  • Major memory leak caused by Katana, wisp (void and magic) and sword-rang talent

Commands

  • New Command - godMode
    Toggle Godmode, require to enable cheatmode

Physiscs

  • Changed back Simulation mode from Update to Fixed Update
    Update caused major glitch in case enemies were colliding a lot with each other and caused "explosion" to move them or even the players on long distance when leveling-up
    This change should decrease performance at low FPS, however, the maximum timestep was increased from 0.1s to 0.5s, (which mean it shouldn't affect performance until you hit 2 fps instead of 10 from before)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link