Hotfix 0.9.1.e

Important Notice
A few player noticed a massive degradation in performance right from the start of a run since 0.9.1 update on old gpu (didn't found the exact models that cause it, but I would say older than Nvidia's 10th series)
This is caused by a graphics jobs not being supported by older GPU, this is something I will investigates in the future.
For now a simple work-arround is to do the following:
go to your game folder, and then Vanilla/Rogue Genesia_Data,
open the boot.config in a text editor (like notepad)
Search for the line stating:
gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=1
change the 1 for a 0:
gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=0
Fixes
- Major memory leak caused by Katana, wisp (void and magic) and sword-rang talent
Commands
- New Command - godMode
Toggle Godmode, require to enable cheatmode
Physiscs
- Changed back Simulation mode from Update to Fixed Update
Update caused major glitch in case enemies were colliding a lot with each other and caused "explosion" to move them or even the players on long distance when leveling-up
This change should decrease performance at low FPS, however, the maximum timestep was increased from 0.1s to 0.5s, (which mean it shouldn't affect performance until you hit 2 fps instead of 10 from before)
