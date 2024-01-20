Hotfix 0.9.1.e

Important Notice

A few player noticed a massive degradation in performance right from the start of a run since 0.9.1 update on old gpu (didn't found the exact models that cause it, but I would say older than Nvidia's 10th series)

This is caused by a graphics jobs not being supported by older GPU, this is something I will investigates in the future.

For now a simple work-arround is to do the following:

go to your game folder, and then Vanilla/Rogue Genesia_Data,

open the boot.config in a text editor (like notepad)

Search for the line stating:

gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=1

change the 1 for a 0:

gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=0

Fixes

Major memory leak caused by Katana, wisp (void and magic) and sword-rang talent

Commands

New Command - godMode

Toggle Godmode, require to enable cheatmode

Physiscs