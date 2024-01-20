Quick Patch 1/20/24

Hi, everyone quick patch update. Got some limited time due to some time constrants to my schedule, so just gonna put some quick notes as to what is to be expected in this patch.

Fixed issue where bosses wouldn't drop items on death some times (Make sure to comment in discussion if this is still taking place

Increased controller dead zones to prevent light stick drift impact on certain controllers and input types

Fixed issue where story npc would sometimes aggro and move from initial position.

Increased player step height by 5, to see if it remedies issues getting caught on stairs.

Fixed issue where old iron leggings possessed wrong item description and text.

Add additional prompt pop ups when getting near an interactable, and more particle fx to make it more clear that something is interactable.

Resolved issue where players were getting access to locked on the other side gates.

As usual if you discover any issues, make sure to post in the forums/discussion or contact me on our discord so we can work out the kinks in real time. Be safe out there Outlanders. I gotta get back to work.