ヌースジャンプの前奏曲 update for 20 January 2024

2024/1/21 True Story Line Adjustment

2024/1/21 True Story Line Adjustment

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjust the entry conditions for true story line!!!

The storyline has not been modified!!!

Adjust the difficulty of the game!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2555931 Depot 2555931
  • Loading history…
