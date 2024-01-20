 Skip to content

Desolation update for 20 January 2024

v0.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13228992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Flashlight will now automatically disable upon picking up a note if active.
  • A note instruction screen pops up as you pick up a note.
  • You are now able to crawl when you are knocked down.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2269271 Depot 2269271
  • Loading history…
