Hi Everyone! This update has a fun new option for people with too many Fame Points burning a hole in their pockets: the Magic Anvil. You can buy character specific magic anvils for the Knight, Knave and Archer. It allows you to toggle alternate weapon skins for these characters in DX mode. I made them a bit goofy, but I think it adds a fun twist for people who were getting tired of the same old weapons. Just buy one of these items in the Tavern and the Options menu item will appear. Enjoy!
Changes in this build:
- French translation has been updated and improved.
- French translation of the Acheivements has been updated and improved.
- Boss Rush leaderboards are now in Ascending order.
- Moved the Knight weapns to the player_wpn_front layer to solve sorting issues with the weapon skins.
- Added Knight alternate weapons.
- Added Knave alternate weapons.
- Added Archer alternate weapons.
- Added the Magic Anvil item to the Pause menu.
- Added the Magic Anvil items to the Barkeep Tavern shop.
- (Bug) Archer Trap Arrows did not detonate properly when attached to an enemy.
- (Bug) Archer Trap arrows were removed in some cases when a different enemy was hit by the dash slide.
- Added new data for alternate weapons.
- Added strings for the Magic Anvil items in all languages.
- Disabled the Up/Down inputs from the Graveyard main screen. This was a debug shortcut for changing the sorting type.
- Added a text indicator for all the current sort criteria to the Graveyard screen.
- Updated the runtime window icon.
Changed files in this update