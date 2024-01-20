Hi Everyone! This update has a fun new option for people with too many Fame Points burning a hole in their pockets: the Magic Anvil. You can buy character specific magic anvils for the Knight, Knave and Archer. It allows you to toggle alternate weapon skins for these characters in DX mode. I made them a bit goofy, but I think it adds a fun twist for people who were getting tired of the same old weapons. Just buy one of these items in the Tavern and the Options menu item will appear. Enjoy!

Changes in this build: