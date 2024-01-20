 Skip to content

Lewd Cell update for 20 January 2024

For Colliders & Mouse cursor

Lewd Cell update for 20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed creature colliders. Fixed the mouse cursor disappearing after the game over animation.

If you find any bugs, please report them.

