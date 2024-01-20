For Colliders & Mouse cursor

Fixed creature colliders. Fixed the mouse cursor disappearing after the game over animation.
If you find any bugs, please report them.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed creature colliders. Fixed the mouse cursor disappearing after the game over animation.
If you find any bugs, please report them.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update