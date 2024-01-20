Update 1.0.4.2 focuses further on performance improvements, fixing memory leaks to fix degraded performance on very long gaming sessions, plenty of improvements, balancing changes and curcial bugfixes.

Improvements:

Performance improvements for all condition skills, condition effects are now also pooled and re-used for improved performance

General performance improvements for long gaming sessions due to fixed memory leaks

Sanguine Strike/Shot now has improved directioning when triggering the skill with melee constructs or trembling ground

Moved highlighted cursor up in the display options menu to make the option more visible

Improved main menu visuals

Improvements to scene transition

Improved tooltips for scattering projectiles and scattering dodge. Tooltips now show the amount of projectiles

Balancing:

Scattering projectiles range skill: Projectiles now scatter into 2 new projectiles on enemy hit (was 3 before)

Scattering cast range skill: Projectiles now scatter into 2 new projectiles on range attack (was 3 before)

Scattering dodge skill: Your dodge creates 5 projectiles (was 3 before)

Fixes:

On leaderboards now beach difficulty tier 1 is now loaded by default (was basement tier 1 before which did not make any sense)

Fixed plenty of memory leaks

Fixed weird glow on rat enemies if highlighted enemies option was enabled

Fixed enemy spawns some times stopped at the end of high waves

Fixed too fast button press on map selection screen preventing map buttons being interactible

Fixed lost focus on gamepad (and steamdeck) input at wave 20 completed screen if the endboss was not defeated

Since some fundamental systems got some upgrades we kindly ask you to report any bugs/crashes that you encounter as soon as possible so that those can be fixed.

