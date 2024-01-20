 Skip to content

TinkerTech Playtest update for 20 January 2024

2024/01/20

2024/01/20

  • MOVER blocks can now have an action attached to each function. For example, attaching the spacebar to "Hovering" will only make your build hover when the spacebar is pressed.
  • MOVER stabilizing function has been improved
  • HYDRAULIC joints now display their length in previews

