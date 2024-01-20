slightly improved resolution support, more props

slight adjustments to the HUD layout and the way menus react to screen resolution to favor widescreens. (still temporary newb fix)
added "polystyle distant station" to OGH and TGH.
added some new placeable objects to all hoppers.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
slight adjustments to the HUD layout and the way menus react to screen resolution to favor widescreens. (still temporary newb fix)
added "polystyle distant station" to OGH and TGH.
added some new placeable objects to all hoppers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update