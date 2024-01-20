 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ace Racers SP update for 20 January 2024

slightly improved resolution support, more props

Share · View all patches · Build 13228812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

slight adjustments to the HUD layout and the way menus react to screen resolution to favor widescreens. (still temporary newb fix)

added "polystyle distant station" to OGH and TGH.

added some new placeable objects to all hoppers.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2685151 Depot 2685151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link