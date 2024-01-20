Update 14: New Handcannon Weapon, 2 New Upgrade Trees, and More!



New Content:

New Weapon: Handcannon !

! New Upgrade Trees: Ricochet Rounds and Cloned Sentry !

and ! Added 2 seconds of invincibility after level-ups to address complaints about taking damage directly after leveling up

Changes to Existing Content:

Buffed and slightly reworked Singularity , Burn , and Bleed Upgrade Trees

, , and Upgrade Trees Wild Fire Bursts can no longer trigger more bursts

can no longer trigger more bursts Tweaked the reduction of enemy spawn rates after the first boss to address complaints about the gameplay pacing

Bullet Zone and similar upgrades will now only count a shot as missed if it was directly fired from the player, not an upgrade

and similar upgrades will now only count a shot as missed if it was directly fired from the player, not an upgrade Bosses can no longer be frozen

Adjusted the volume of some of the Map 2 boss sounds

Damage Text now changes color depending on the damage type (can be toggled in settings)

Optimization/Bug Fixes/Other:

Damage calculations now make use of multithreading, reducing frame drops

Improved performance regarding creating Shock and Burn particles

Fixed a bug where the vision circle of Missiles didn't register enemies as revealed

didn't register enemies as revealed Fixed a bug where Point Blank didn't work and added an indicator to show when enemies are close enough

didn't work and added an indicator to show when enemies are close enough Added an option to hold the Vision button to switch to Cone Vision

Added an option to turn off Damage Text

Added a Credits Menu

AI Removal Progress:

More than half of the AI-created artwork for the upgrade icons has been replaced with new ones. There's still a lot of AI placeholder art for some of the original upgrades and for the 2 new ones, but we're working on replacing them too!