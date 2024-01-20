Update 14: New Handcannon Weapon, 2 New Upgrade Trees, and More!

New Content:
- New Weapon: Handcannon!
- New Upgrade Trees: Ricochet Rounds and Cloned Sentry!
- Added 2 seconds of invincibility after level-ups to address complaints about taking damage directly after leveling up
Changes to Existing Content:
- Buffed and slightly reworked Singularity, Burn, and Bleed Upgrade Trees
- Wild Fire Bursts can no longer trigger more bursts
- Tweaked the reduction of enemy spawn rates after the first boss to address complaints about the gameplay pacing
- Bullet Zone and similar upgrades will now only count a shot as missed if it was directly fired from the player, not an upgrade
- Bosses can no longer be frozen
- Adjusted the volume of some of the Map 2 boss sounds
- Damage Text now changes color depending on the damage type (can be toggled in settings)
Optimization/Bug Fixes/Other:
- Damage calculations now make use of multithreading, reducing frame drops
- Improved performance regarding creating Shock and Burn particles
- Fixed a bug where the vision circle of Missiles didn't register enemies as revealed
- Fixed a bug where Point Blank didn't work and added an indicator to show when enemies are close enough
- Added an option to hold the Vision button to switch to Cone Vision
- Added an option to turn off Damage Text
- Added a Credits Menu
AI Removal Progress:
More than half of the AI-created artwork for the upgrade icons has been replaced with new ones. There's still a lot of AI placeholder art for some of the original upgrades and for the 2 new ones, but we're working on replacing them too!
