Disfigure update for 20 January 2024

Update 14: New Handcannon Weapon, 2 New Upgrade Trees, and More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New Content:

  • New Weapon: Handcannon!
  • New Upgrade Trees: Ricochet Rounds and Cloned Sentry!
  • Added 2 seconds of invincibility after level-ups to address complaints about taking damage directly after leveling up

Changes to Existing Content:

  • Buffed and slightly reworked Singularity, Burn, and Bleed Upgrade Trees
  • Wild Fire Bursts can no longer trigger more bursts
  • Tweaked the reduction of enemy spawn rates after the first boss to address complaints about the gameplay pacing
  • Bullet Zone and similar upgrades will now only count a shot as missed if it was directly fired from the player, not an upgrade
  • Bosses can no longer be frozen
  • Adjusted the volume of some of the Map 2 boss sounds
  • Damage Text now changes color depending on the damage type (can be toggled in settings)

Optimization/Bug Fixes/Other:

  • Damage calculations now make use of multithreading, reducing frame drops
  • Improved performance regarding creating Shock and Burn particles
  • Fixed a bug where the vision circle of Missiles didn't register enemies as revealed
  • Fixed a bug where Point Blank didn't work and added an indicator to show when enemies are close enough
  • Added an option to hold the Vision button to switch to Cone Vision
  • Added an option to turn off Damage Text
  • Added a Credits Menu

AI Removal Progress:
More than half of the AI-created artwork for the upgrade icons has been replaced with new ones. There's still a lot of AI placeholder art for some of the original upgrades and for the 2 new ones, but we're working on replacing them too!

