- Still hunting for reported issue with items disappearing. Any leads much appreciated!
- Fixed building of irregular shaped buildings (like water pipes).
- Slight nerf to item quality rolls when making items.
- Fixed bug with stat rolls causing stats to have a much lower effect than intended.
- Number showing items delivered for buildings under construction is back.
- Fixed colonist starting with job priority to do a job even though they are not supposed to be able to do it.
- Improved distribution of item orders to workshops, should favour higher priority workshops first, then higher quality workshops.
- Fixed alignment of banners.
Embark update for 20 January 2024
Update 0.911c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
