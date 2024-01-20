 Skip to content

Embark update for 20 January 2024

Update 0.911c

Build 13228636 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Still hunting for reported issue with items disappearing. Any leads much appreciated!
  • Fixed building of irregular shaped buildings (like water pipes).
  • Slight nerf to item quality rolls when making items.
  • Fixed bug with stat rolls causing stats to have a much lower effect than intended.
  • Number showing items delivered for buildings under construction is back.
  • Fixed colonist starting with job priority to do a job even though they are not supposed to be able to do it.
  • Improved distribution of item orders to workshops, should favour higher priority workshops first, then higher quality workshops.
  • Fixed alignment of banners.

