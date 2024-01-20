Build 0.5 P

In the heart of the island, amidst towering trees and winding vines, they discovered a hidden entrance. An underground passage opened before them, leading to a labyrinth of dark tunnels. Intrigued, the pirates ventured forth, armed only with their courage.

The walls of the tunnels were adorned with ancient frescoes, depicting a civilization lost for centuries. Ébène Barbe and his crew realized that they were treading in the footsteps of a forgotten past.

Eventually, the pirates emerged into a vast underground chamber, illuminated by the glow of mysterious jewels.