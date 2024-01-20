Operation Food to Gold - Update 9

Update 9 addresses the issue of raw resources piling up.

Now you can activate an orbital laser that shoots cooked food directly into the blobs mouth. Not sure he enjoys it much.

- Laser

The core mechanic is, that you can press the button to activate a 30 times cooked food production speed up for 20 seconds. This will drain some of your resources, based on the kitchen demand and give you all the gold faster.

The laser can be activated every 30 minutes for non DLC owners and every 10 minutes for DLC owners.

This shouldn't make much of a difference, because it's meant as an offline catch-up. You start the game after an hour, or a day, the laser is ready. You use it, then close the game until next time.

Or, wait the 10-30min. It does also promote some active play.

- Extractors

The extractors will now turn themselves on, if your stockpile is 100 times more than the extractor level and if you don't actively turn them off.

So, if you have an extractor level 10, then at 1000 resource it will turn itself on, then at 0, off, then when you reach 1000 again, on. The laser may also drain your resources to 0 now, so having them activate themselves is nice, otherwise it would be very frustrating.

On game restart they will turn on by themselves as well, even if you turned them off before closing the game.

- Yukari

Yukaris dialogue code has been completely re-written, to make a good foundation for future waifus and to implement old Yukari back. You can switch her costume in the options menu. Some more costumes are in the works for the girls wink wink.

Yukari now blinks at random with 3 different animations.

Yukari now has 6 different facial expressions.

- Wheat

Wheat has been heavily nerfed in all kitchen items. Other resources have been slightly increased. Now all should be equally balanced.

- Waifus

Abby and Ginny have been added to the game. Abby is a strong German fitness girl and ginny is Irish.

- Other

-Removed the update 6 damage control/compensation button, that gave purpstige and purple matter. I said I would remove it earlier, but left it in for a while longer. If you didn't claim it yet, too bad.

-Reworked Yukaris eye color dialogue, as I didn't like the other art and it didn't fit with the expression rework. Also removed her version with eyes covered by hair. Old version is unchanged of course.

-Decided against GoldperMinute display, as now it will not be accurate anyway with the laser. I also feel that the feeding page is cluttered enough with information and doesn't need more. Might rethink it again at a later point.

There is still a lot left to do, but that's all for now.

Thanks for reading and have fun playing!