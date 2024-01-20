Added Tech Items

Patch Notes

-Tech items now added and can drop from appropriate mobs

-When you equip a tech item you gain a 5th ability on your equipped suit

-Currently 10 tech items in the game though more will be added over time

-Tech items only drop on lv 3 or higher maps (with a few exceptions)

Today I'm happy to announce that tech items are in the game, items which give you a 5th ability per character when equipped meant for further customization. A few minor bugs were also squashed as well:

-Crash when certain items were used on a certain boss fight

-Limited per mission use abilities now correctly display "Out Of Charges" pop up when you are out of charges for the mission.

Post this I'm going to start work on a new tileset and a new set of mobs for that tileset. The new tileset will be for mining posts on a new type of planet which is currently just being called "Ice Planet". Along with the new tileset there will be a new mission type as well, ore extraction. The player will defend against waves of monsters to buy time by ore to refine into upgrade metals, this will hopefully remedy the grind to upgrade your suits. These wave by wave missions will have a new set of mobs that can spawn on them but they can also randomly decide that space pirates or ophioc swarms are guarding this particular mining outpost. I'm hoping this will be done by late February though I think it may be more realistic to expect it in early/mid March.

As always thanks for playing! Ill provide another update before the release of the next patch to give further details on the new type of mission.