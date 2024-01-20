01/21 (Sun) Bug fixes and feature updates

[Added features]

-Added save points during floor progression

[Bug fix]

▽All

-Fixed an issue where the title does not change after clear the game

-Fixed an issue where the profile Abyss Follower and Elite Abyss Zombie descriptions in perks

-Fixed an issue where photos or drawings would not appear when enlarged with the V key after obtaining them.

-Fixed an issue where retries could not be retried when caught by a Devouring Window.

-Fixed an issue where some hints were not displayed properly when the shadow option was turned off.

-Fixed an issue where Yoohee’s clothes were destroyed in the opening cutscene.

▽4th Floor

-Fixed a crouching issue in the last room Pulling Egg.

▽5th Floor

-Fixed an issue where the locker key description was incorrect.

▽8th Floor

-Corrected the phrase that a key is required when pressing the start door.

-Fixed an issue where interaction would not work if character is too close to the window.

-Fixed an issue where there was no physics on the window of the room with the model puzzle.

-Fixed an issue where bathroom blood stains could be activated on the opposite wall.

-Fixed the Pulling Egg judgment issue when get the hammer.

▽9th Floor

-Fixed an issue "Read This!" decals going through walls.

-Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck when getting a valve from a window.

▽10th Floor

-Fixed an issue where you could pick up the "Last Key" at start place.

-Fixed an issue where the cutscene was not displayed properly when the Pulling Egg trap was activated.

▽Seyoung Route

-Fixed an issue where the side passing feature did not work.

-Fixed the issue of stopping when hit while interacting.

-Fixed an issue where the avoidance function did not work in certain situations.

▽Achievements

-Fixed an issue where achievements could not be achieved even if caught in a Floor Trap.

-Fixed an issue where achievements could not be achieved when attacked by Abyss Angler Fish.

-Fixed an issue where achievements could not be achieved when defeating Abyss Zombies.

[Translation Edit]

-Costume Casual

-Elevator

※Unfortunately, many bugs are being found in the game.

We did a lot of testing during development, but it doesn't seem to be enough.

We apologize for not being able to provide you with a comfortable playing environment.

We will fix it as quickly as possible.