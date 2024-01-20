01/21 (Sun) Bug fixes and feature updates

[Added features]
-Added save points during floor progression
[Bug fix]
▽All
-Fixed an issue where the title does not change after clear the game
-Fixed an issue where the profile Abyss Follower and Elite Abyss Zombie descriptions in perks
-Fixed an issue where photos or drawings would not appear when enlarged with the V key after obtaining them.
-Fixed an issue where retries could not be retried when caught by a Devouring Window.
-Fixed an issue where some hints were not displayed properly when the shadow option was turned off.
-Fixed an issue where Yoohee’s clothes were destroyed in the opening cutscene.
▽4th Floor
-Fixed a crouching issue in the last room Pulling Egg.
▽5th Floor
-Fixed an issue where the locker key description was incorrect.
▽8th Floor
-Corrected the phrase that a key is required when pressing the start door.
-Fixed an issue where interaction would not work if character is too close to the window.
-Fixed an issue where there was no physics on the window of the room with the model puzzle.
-Fixed an issue where bathroom blood stains could be activated on the opposite wall.
-Fixed the Pulling Egg judgment issue when get the hammer.
▽9th Floor
-Fixed an issue "Read This!" decals going through walls.
-Fixed an issue where the camera would get stuck when getting a valve from a window.
▽10th Floor
-Fixed an issue where you could pick up the "Last Key" at start place.
-Fixed an issue where the cutscene was not displayed properly when the Pulling Egg trap was activated.
▽Seyoung Route
-Fixed an issue where the side passing feature did not work.
-Fixed the issue of stopping when hit while interacting.
-Fixed an issue where the avoidance function did not work in certain situations.
▽Achievements
-Fixed an issue where achievements could not be achieved even if caught in a Floor Trap.
-Fixed an issue where achievements could not be achieved when attacked by Abyss Angler Fish.
-Fixed an issue where achievements could not be achieved when defeating Abyss Zombies.
[Translation Edit]
-Costume Casual
-Elevator
※Unfortunately, many bugs are being found in the game.
We did a lot of testing during development, but it doesn't seem to be enough.
We apologize for not being able to provide you with a comfortable playing environment.
We will fix it as quickly as possible.
