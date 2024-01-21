Features:

Added two new critters

Plants now make noises when you walk through them

Forageables are now blocked by your buildings and crop tiles, no longer spawning on top of them

Changes:

Fixed some creature spawners not working anymore

Replaced all critter glow effects from light sources to prettier particles

Forageables spawns are now seeded

Added glow to Anglerfish Esca

Bugfixes:

Ensured config files are read/saved in UTF8

Fixed multiple tool related nullpointers

Fixed a command bar divide by zero

Fixed a nullpointer in the character customization

Added missing text files to the key remap screen

Fixed an issue with closing the cooking window prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused several critters to not spawn