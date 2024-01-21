Features:
Added two new critters
Plants now make noises when you walk through them
Forageables are now blocked by your buildings and crop tiles, no longer spawning on top of them
Changes:
Fixed some creature spawners not working anymore
Replaced all critter glow effects from light sources to prettier particles
Forageables spawns are now seeded
Added glow to Anglerfish Esca
Bugfixes:
Ensured config files are read/saved in UTF8
Fixed multiple tool related nullpointers
Fixed a command bar divide by zero
Fixed a nullpointer in the character customization
Added missing text files to the key remap screen
Fixed an issue with closing the cooking window prematurely.
Fixed an issue that caused several critters to not spawn
