Spell Disk update for 20 January 2024

Spell Disk 0.7.1f update

Build 13228512

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the mana production value of Stun Disk in Survivor mode.
  • Added a new totem visual to the Totem Maker artifact and included sound effects.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Mana Shot," a default spell normally not available to obtain, appeared as one of the starting spells. This occurred if you had a history of obtaining the spell at least once.
  • Rerolling starting spells in the lobby will now display more spells instead of looping through a limited set of items, addressing an issue introduced in 0.7.1 due to the internal mechanic rework of the item pool exhaustion.

