- Fixed the mana production value of Stun Disk in Survivor mode.
- Added a new totem visual to the Totem Maker artifact and included sound effects.
- Fixed an issue where the "Mana Shot," a default spell normally not available to obtain, appeared as one of the starting spells. This occurred if you had a history of obtaining the spell at least once.
- Rerolling starting spells in the lobby will now display more spells instead of looping through a limited set of items, addressing an issue introduced in 0.7.1 due to the internal mechanic rework of the item pool exhaustion.
Spell Disk update for 20 January 2024
Spell Disk 0.7.1f update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update