Core-Blast update for 20 January 2024

21012024 Update

  • Guide can now be accessed from the pause menu.
  • Special impact information has been updated in the guide.
  • Fixed the issue where the core impacts did not affect some objects in White Crystal stages due to customization of core colors.
  • Arrangements were made in the stages containing colorful topaz stones.

