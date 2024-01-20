- Guide can now be accessed from the pause menu.
- Special impact information has been updated in the guide.
- Fixed the issue where the core impacts did not affect some objects in White Crystal stages due to customization of core colors.
- Arrangements were made in the stages containing colorful topaz stones.
Core-Blast update for 20 January 2024
21012024 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
