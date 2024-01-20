Early Access Patch 0.9.13

Share · View all patches · Build 13228455 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Thank you to those who have purchased and are playing the Early Access. It really means a lot!

Feel free to continue reporting any bugs and improvements via the many social media links below!

Discord: https://discord.gg/kpGVRKPn5W

Threads: https://threads.net/dancingmoongame

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DancingMoonGame

Steam Forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1782420/discussions/

0.9.13

The Z key can now be used to toggle the combat target lock.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where the west direction keyboard input on the fishing mini-game was showing "E" instead of "A".

Reworked some music and sound logic in the fishing mini-game, which should fix a rare bug where the reeling noise would keep playing even after fishing.

Refined audio levels in the fishing mini-game.

Fixed an issue where the controller input icons for cycling the combat target was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the player movement would hitch when sprinting and swapping to combat weapons.

Demo

The demo build has been refreshed with all the latest bugfixes from the Early Access.

Thank you so much for playing!

-DjMonkey

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782420/Tales_from_The_Dancing_Moon/