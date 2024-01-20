Early Access Patch 0.9.13

Hello everyone!
Thank you to those who have purchased and are playing the Early Access. It really means a lot!
Feel free to continue reporting any bugs and improvements via the many social media links below!
Discord: https://discord.gg/kpGVRKPn5W
Threads: https://threads.net/dancingmoongame
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DancingMoonGame
Steam Forum: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1782420/discussions/
0.9.13
Updates
- The Z key can now be used to toggle the combat target lock.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where the west direction keyboard input on the fishing mini-game was showing "E" instead of "A".
- Reworked some music and sound logic in the fishing mini-game, which should fix a rare bug where the reeling noise would keep playing even after fishing.
- Refined audio levels in the fishing mini-game.
- Fixed an issue where the controller input icons for cycling the combat target was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where the player movement would hitch when sprinting and swapping to combat weapons.
Demo
- The demo build has been refreshed with all the latest bugfixes from the Early Access.
Thank you so much for playing!
-DjMonkey
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1782420/Tales_from_The_Dancing_Moon/
