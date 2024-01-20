 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into The Unknown update for 20 January 2024

Phase 1(Released)

Share · View all patches · Build 13228312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first part of the Performance Update is released.

I haven't updated the store page because this update is not enough to change it.

I just added a option menu after all.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719991 Depot 2719991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link