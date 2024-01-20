 Skip to content

Estencel update for 20 January 2024

Patch 2.3.1

Patch 2.3.1 · Build 13228178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The attack range of the Large Lance of Miriecel has been slightly increased.
  • Now running is not interrupted by other actions.
  • Some bugs have been fixed.
  • Minor changes.

