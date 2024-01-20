- The attack range of the Large Lance of Miriecel has been slightly increased.
- Now running is not interrupted by other actions.
- Some bugs have been fixed.
- Minor changes.
Estencel update for 20 January 2024
Patch 2.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
