 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pox Nora update for 20 January 2024

January Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13228155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Client Changes

  • Updated various rules text for consistency and accuracy
  • Added more high resolution rune art
  • Updated some visual effects
  • Additional UI tweaks and improvements

Server Updates

Maps
  • Fixed an issue in which Ranked Quickmatch games were using an incorrect version of the Ruins of Valdac map
  • Fixed an issue in which the the Gnarlwood River and Ironfist Pass maps were not appearing in ranked play
Fixes
  • Fixed Everfrost Manacles causing opposing on-kill effects from triggering (swarms, etc)
  • Fixed an issue where Ice Statue would take away AP from Avatars and champions with the ability Unstoppable

Balance Updates

  • Fixed champions that had the ability Rend rank 1 having an incorrect Nora cost (1 less than intended)
  • The champion Hanging Slag has been restricted from Ranked play
  • The spell Domination has been updated to the following: Target non-Possessed enemy champion recovers 3 AP and is Possessed for 1 turn. Target champion gains Chasm Walker for 2 turns.
  • The ability Gift of Ironwood has been updated to the following: This unit loses 10 HP and target Sapling within 3 spaces is removed from play and a Young Grappler with no upgrades is summoned in the same location the Sapling occupied. If the target was real, a Gnarlwood Grappler with upgrades is deployed instead.
  • Timothy the Vile now has the ability Swarm: Boghopper Zombie instead of Zombie PLague
  • Twisted Fireoak now has the ability Fireoak Snare instead of Fire Aura 3

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link