January Update

Client Changes
- Updated various rules text for consistency and accuracy
- Added more high resolution rune art
- Updated some visual effects
- Additional UI tweaks and improvements
Server Updates
Maps
- Fixed an issue in which Ranked Quickmatch games were using an incorrect version of the Ruins of Valdac map
- Fixed an issue in which the the Gnarlwood River and Ironfist Pass maps were not appearing in ranked play
Fixes
- Fixed Everfrost Manacles causing opposing on-kill effects from triggering (swarms, etc)
- Fixed an issue where Ice Statue would take away AP from Avatars and champions with the ability Unstoppable
Balance Updates
- Fixed champions that had the ability Rend rank 1 having an incorrect Nora cost (1 less than intended)
- The champion Hanging Slag has been restricted from Ranked play
- The spell Domination has been updated to the following: Target non-Possessed enemy champion recovers 3 AP and is Possessed for 1 turn. Target champion gains Chasm Walker for 2 turns.
- The ability Gift of Ironwood has been updated to the following: This unit loses 10 HP and target Sapling within 3 spaces is removed from play and a Young Grappler with no upgrades is summoned in the same location the Sapling occupied. If the target was real, a Gnarlwood Grappler with upgrades is deployed instead.
- Timothy the Vile now has the ability Swarm: Boghopper Zombie instead of Zombie PLague
- Twisted Fireoak now has the ability Fireoak Snare instead of Fire Aura 3
Changed files in this update