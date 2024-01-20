- Changed gameplay of Economy, also done major rebalancing on costs.
- Enemy rebalancing.
- Various bugfixes.
- UI Improvements.
- Added achievements & cloud save support.
- Tutorials have been added to explain some of the more non-obvious mechanics.
I Think I'm in Love with a Demon Prince update for 20 January 2024
1.1.1
