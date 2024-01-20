 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Think I'm in Love with a Demon Prince update for 20 January 2024

1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13228129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed gameplay of Economy, also done major rebalancing on costs.
  • Enemy rebalancing.
  • Various bugfixes.
  • UI Improvements.
  • Added achievements & cloud save support.
  • Tutorials have been added to explain some of the more non-obvious mechanics.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609541 Depot 2609541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link