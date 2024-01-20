 Skip to content

Staff Runner update for 20 January 2024

Update to practice area

Share · View all patches · Build 13228120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 8 levels for Bass Clef.
Added Time Control for a better learning experience.
Removed Life TImer.

