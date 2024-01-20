Additions

We've introduced a brand new feature in the "Item menu." Now, all your items are conveniently categorized for easy access. No more searching through endless lists – find what you need to heal your friends and kill your enemies!

Changes

We've cleaned up unused resources to optimize performance and ensure a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

Bug Fixes

We took our fire throws and hunted some bugs. We've successfully identified and eliminated some of them lurking in the realms of Saelis and Cendril.

We value your feedback, and this update reflects our commitment to delivering the best gaming experience possible. Stay tuned for more exciting features and improvements in the future. Now, go forth, explore!