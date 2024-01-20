Completely Remade Desolation

Dear Steam Community,

First off we wanted to say thankyou to everyone who took interest in our passion project, Desolation. Whilst the inital build of the game was very early, we have been working hard to make sure the update takes on board the advise we have recieved from those playing. With this i am proud to say that we have rebuilt the game from the ground up. We always said we wanted to make games people wanted to play and with this i truly hope you will all enjoy the world and game a lot more.

With the gameplay completely changed and the map changed to incorporate a 'less is more' attitude at the advise of those playing the previous build, causing the game to be more balanced, run better and be less of a confusing experience.

We hope you are as excited as we are with this update. It truly takes a lot of time to work on these things and we are looking forward to adding even more to the game in future updates (which we endeavour will take a lot less time than this one!)

Take this update as a reset for Desolation. We are learning everyday and have much more plans for the future of the game so please let us know any suggestions or complaints you have, we will be glad to listen to all of them! I know myself that the game had a lot of issues in the previous build and we have worked to ensure all of these have been picked up.

Once again, thankyou for working with us through this. We are a small team of 3 and truly love working on games so it's a dream come true for us. Keep an eye out for much more coming in the future for us.

Cheers,