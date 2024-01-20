Update, Version 20240120

English
[Earth Golem]Increased their burning resistance.
[Enemy]New Enemy: Molten Golem
[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Added Molten Golems
[Loot]Added a loot table for Molten Golems. (They may drop Ruby Stones of Shenhong in this area.)
[Pet]Molten Golems can now be turned into pets.
[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Fixed the incorrect battle background image.
简体中文
【大地魔像】提高了它们的燃烧抗性。
【敌人】新敌人：熔岩魔像
【封印宫殿 - 火之界】加入了熔岩魔像
【掉落物】加入了熔岩魔像的掉落清单。（它们在这个区域可能掉落深红之石。）
【宠物】熔岩魔像现在可以被变为宠物。
【封印宫殿 - 火之界】修复了错误的战斗背景图像。
