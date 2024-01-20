Update, Version 20240120



English

############Content################

[Earth Golem]Increased their burning resistance.

[Enemy]New Enemy: Molten Golem

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Added Molten Golems

[Loot]Added a loot table for Molten Golems. (They may drop Ruby Stones of Shenhong in this area.)

[Pet]Molten Golems can now be turned into pets.

############DEBUG################

[Sealed Palace - Floor of Fire]Fixed the incorrect battle background image.

简体中文

############Content################

【大地魔像】提高了它们的燃烧抗性。

【敌人】新敌人：熔岩魔像

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】加入了熔岩魔像

【掉落物】加入了熔岩魔像的掉落清单。（它们在这个区域可能掉落深红之石。）

【宠物】熔岩魔像现在可以被变为宠物。

############DEBUG################

【封印宫殿 - 火之界】修复了错误的战斗背景图像。

