TOP DOG update for 20 January 2024

v0.96 - 'Reroll'

Share · View all patches · Build 13228060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⚠️ Some stats and achievements will be reset

Apologies for the long update: once again things got flipped around but I'm pretty sure this is the last major change to the game structure.

With this one the game rolls back a little to how it used to be before the endless/operations updates: with more randomization and a simpler progression. Let me know what you think!

New Campaign Structure
  • 3 operations: more might be added later depending on feedback
  • 'First Strike' is randomized per run: stage/wave composition and upgrade choice will be different for each new run
  • The others are randomized per day: stage/wave composition and upgrade choice will stay the same throughout the day and reset the next day
  • 'Blitz' operations are short, intense and start with pre-installed upgrades: currently there's only 'Valkyrie' (which is not very different from v0.95's) but more will be added later to the random pool
  • You now start with 2 lives instead of 3
Rerolls & Upgrades Tweaking
  • You now get 3 (upgrade choice) rerolls per operation
  • Tech leveling has been tweaked to allow quicker upgrading: runs will usually end at tech 6-8
  • Buffed 'GAU-30'
  • Added 'Premium+': unlocked with achievement 'Fox Two'
  • Changed 'Armored': max hull increase + extra life
Other Changes & General Tweaking
  • Increased Frigate jump time
  • Reduced invulnerability windows for Rogues and Wing Leaders
  • Removed Valkyrie sliding on surfaces
  • Restored triangle icon for Elite Vipers
  • Changed missile/drone icons to diamond shape
That's it! 🫡

