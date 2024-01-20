v0.96 - 'Reroll'

⚠️ Some stats and achievements will be reset

Apologies for the long update: once again things got flipped around but I'm pretty sure this is the last major change to the game structure.

With this one the game rolls back a little to how it used to be before the endless/operations updates: with more randomization and a simpler progression. Let me know what you think!

New Campaign Structure

3 operations: more might be added later depending on feedback

'First Strike' is randomized per run: stage/wave composition and upgrade choice will be different for each new run

The others are randomized per day : stage/wave composition and upgrade choice will stay the same throughout the day and reset the next day

: stage/wave composition and upgrade choice will stay the same throughout the day and the next day 'Blitz' operations are short, intense and start with pre-installed upgrades: currently there's only 'Valkyrie' (which is not very different from v0.95's) but more will be added later to the random pool

You now start with 2 lives instead of 3

Rerolls & Upgrades Tweaking

You now get 3 (upgrade choice) rerolls per operation

Tech leveling has been tweaked to allow quicker upgrading: runs will usually end at tech 6-8

Buffed 'GAU-30'

Added 'Premium+': unlocked with achievement 'Fox Two'

Changed 'Armored': max hull increase + extra life

Other Changes & General Tweaking

Increased Frigate jump time

Reduced invulnerability windows for Rogues and Wing Leaders

Removed Valkyrie sliding on surfaces

Restored triangle icon for Elite Vipers

Changed missile/drone icons to diamond shape

That's it! 🫡