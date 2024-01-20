 Skip to content

Dr. Psycho: Hospital Escape 2 update for 20 January 2024

Update 0.1.4

20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update 0.1.4 is out!

This update contains:

  • Added gameplay tips (pickup document and you may see where the item is)
  • Changed text of some documents, added more details
  • Minor optimisations and fixes

