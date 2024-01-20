Minor update 0.1.4 is out!
This update contains:
- Added gameplay tips (pickup document and you may see where the item is)
- Changed text of some documents, added more details
- Minor optimisations and fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Minor update 0.1.4 is out!
This update contains:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update