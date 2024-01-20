Nowhere Major Patch 0.5.2 Hot Fixes 3

Share · View all patches · Build 13228049 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors

Below are our fixes for all the bugs and visual glitches our community reported to us after the Major Patch release

1- Added respawn points ''Bed'' to map on these areas: Downside of the Elevator, Highway Market, Swamp Area, Fishing Village, Duga Lookouts (if you want to spawn on that area next time when you die just need to interact with them)

Ps. You can only set one respawn point this is mean you can always change your respawn point but only last one you selected will be your respawn point

2- Adding more enemies and Anomaly to the Map

3- Delete some of the unnecessary crafting requirements from recipes

4- Change Wooden Axe durability from 100 to 250

5- Fixing the infinite climbing issue which allows you to teleport your player highest peak of the map when jumping

6- Fixing the Crafting timer issue on the viewport

7- Fixing multiple Respawn Points always spawns you on the first selected respawn point

8- Fixing Damages for ranged weapons.

Based on Body Parts values like these:

Head: 80 Torso: 40 Arm: 25 Hand: 15 Leg: 25 Foot: 15

9- Change some words in Turkish Language

10- We are adding more variety loots for Animals such as like fat and leather not need to harvesting with axe or pickaxe it will be appear on loot section when kill the animal

11- Change Some recipes and way you make them For Example: Nails can be produce from Survival Benchs now

12- Adding Elevator sound

13- Chance to spawn ammo and scraps Increased

14- Decreasing Iron Ore Respawn time when they depleted

15- Added more loot to all areas

16- Added more brightness to nighttime and cloudy weather

17- Increased Volume of Ambient sound