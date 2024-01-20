Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.0.5

Version V1.0.4-V1.0.5 Update:

Hello dear generals! Thank you for your active feedback. We are continuously optimizing the game. This update primarily addresses issues related to getting stuck in invisible walls and encountering black screens. Additional updates include:

V1.0.4

Fixed black or yellow screen issues for some users upon logging into the game.

Fixed the issue of invisible walls blocking progress during the battle between Yuan Shao's camp and Juyi.

V1.0.5

Fixed an issue where cavalry in Xiaopei County - Camp couldn't pass through invisible walls.

Fixed a problem where triggering the mission to clear the enemy at the gate would get stuck.

Fixed the disappearance issue of the Longcou catapult.

Fixed the problem of bandits disappearing in Xiaopei County - Camp.

Fixed the inability to interact with the mission to upload rest.

Fixed the issue of the drawbridge causing a blockage when lowered.

Fixed the abnormal closure of the stone door in Qin Emperor's Underground Palace.

Fixed the mission getting stuck after killing Yu Du.

Fixed the known position movement causing a freeze in Yu Du's Fortress.

Slightly adjusted the attack and attack frequency of archers.

Slightly adjusted the normal and hard mode health of Xiahou Lan in the rear mountain.

Slightly adjusted the benefits of blocking and vulnerability duration when facing bosses.

Fixed the issue of abnormal skill point benefits for sword skills.

Fixed the issue of abnormal saves in the mission to infiltrate the enemy camp.

Fixed the abnormal closure of the teleportation point in Dusky Cave.

Slightly adjusted Li Damu's tracking and locking ability.

Temporarily disabled the in-game overwrite save function [In-game saves (empty slots), deletion, and corrupted file functions are still available].

Fixed the issue of abnormal scene transitions during the investigation scene mission.

Fixed the issue of crashing when loading the Changban Hill scene.

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!