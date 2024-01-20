Sudden Market One Year Anniversary!

Share · View all patches · Build 13227954 · Last edited 20 January 2024 – 18:19:05 UTC by Wendy

It's been one year since Sudden Market released!

To celebrate, the game is now 50% off and a big update is now available as well as a FREE DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2750280/Sudden_Market__FREE_Cosmetic_DLC

There is now an official discord community!

https://discord.gg/NnuKZca2t5



Here's the patch notes of V1.2:

Added partial controller support*

Improved the background of the main menu

Added a screen in both maps

Improved the danger effect when security guards are near you and added a sound effect

Reduced the security guard's hitboxes

Increased the special products' hitboxes

Updated the settings menu

Changed some timers in the score menu

The in-game text now turns blue when you have collected at least 75% of the products

Added a sound effect when you have collected the last product of a given type

The camera can no longer clip inside the refrigerator doors

Changed some collisions.

Fixed some texts (in all languages)

Increased the security guards voices' volume

Fixed a visual glitch on the ground

Improved the policeman colors

*The game only supports the controller in-game. You must use the mouse to interact with the user interface.

Thank you so much for the support! If you want to play my latest game you can wishlist it now, it will be free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2665040/The_OG_Cake_Factory/