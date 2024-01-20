Sudden Market One Year Anniversary!

It's been one year since Sudden Market released!
To celebrate, the game is now 50% off and a big update is now available as well as a FREE DLC.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2750280/Sudden_Market__FREE_Cosmetic_DLC
There is now an official discord community!
https://discord.gg/NnuKZca2t5
Here's the patch notes of V1.2:
- Added partial controller support*
- Improved the background of the main menu
- Added a screen in both maps
- Improved the danger effect when security guards are near you and added a sound effect
- Reduced the security guard's hitboxes
- Increased the special products' hitboxes
- Updated the settings menu
- Changed some timers in the score menu
- The in-game text now turns blue when you have collected at least 75% of the products
- Added a sound effect when you have collected the last product of a given type
- The camera can no longer clip inside the refrigerator doors
- Changed some collisions.
- Fixed some texts (in all languages)
- Increased the security guards voices' volume
- Fixed a visual glitch on the ground
- Improved the policeman colors
*The game only supports the controller in-game. You must use the mouse to interact with the user interface.
Thank you so much for the support! If you want to play my latest game you can wishlist it now, it will be free!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2665040/The_OG_Cake_Factory/
Changed files in this update