Update #12 - Bombs Away!

The twelfth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings two new characters to unlock, a new Ultimate, a new regular weapon and item, new achievements. Alongside the usual Balance, QOL, tweaks, and bug fixes.

v0.8.5 Patch notes:

NEW Hero added, Bombardier, starts with B.F.B., Mini-Nukes

NEW Hero added, Frostmage, starts with Ice Orb, Ice Retaliation at half HP

NEW Ultimate B.F.B weapon added

NEW regular weapon added, Meteors - calls down meteors from the sky!

NEW item added, Dragon's Eye - Boosts Crit Rate and Crit damage

Balance - Max range of Magnet Master increased even further

Balance - Regular enemy move speed slowed on Stages 1 & 2

Balance - Elites move speed slightly increased on all stages (Hard mode only)

Balance - Nerfed “Hidden in Plain Sight” boss HP

QOL - Crit icon now shown on HUD during crit boost powerup

QOL - Some Vendor spots moved on Stage 2 to avoid accidentally opening shop after warp

QOL - Added some descriptions to some Ultimates screen

Bug fix - startup resolution check (Should resolve first time Steam Deck startup issue)

Bug fix - Some secret bosses will no longer disappear after warps

NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]