Swarmcade update for 20 January 2024

Update #12 - Bombs Away!

Update #12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The twelfth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings two new characters to unlock, a new Ultimate, a new regular weapon and item, new achievements. Alongside the usual Balance, QOL, tweaks, and bug fixes.

v0.8.5 Patch notes:
  • NEW Hero added, Bombardier, starts with B.F.B., Mini-Nukes
  • NEW Hero added, Frostmage, starts with Ice Orb, Ice Retaliation at half HP
  • NEW Ultimate B.F.B weapon added
  • NEW regular weapon added, Meteors - calls down meteors from the sky!
  • NEW item added, Dragon's Eye - Boosts Crit Rate and Crit damage
  • Balance - Max range of Magnet Master increased even further
  • Balance - Regular enemy move speed slowed on Stages 1 & 2
  • Balance - Elites move speed slightly increased on all stages (Hard mode only)
  • Balance - Nerfed “Hidden in Plain Sight” boss HP
  • QOL - Crit icon now shown on HUD during crit boost powerup
  • QOL - Some Vendor spots moved on Stage 2 to avoid accidentally opening shop after warp
  • QOL - Added some descriptions to some Ultimates screen
  • Bug fix - startup resolution check (Should resolve first time Steam Deck startup issue)
  • Bug fix - Some secret bosses will no longer disappear after warps
  • NEW - 3 Achievements  [requirements]
  • Unlock the Frostmage
  • Unlock the Bomber
  • Unlock the Ultimate B.F.B. combo

