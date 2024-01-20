Update #12 - Bombs Away!

The twelfth update for Swarmcade is now live, and it brings two new characters to unlock, a new Ultimate, a new regular weapon and item, new achievements. Alongside the usual Balance, QOL, tweaks, and bug fixes.
v0.8.5 Patch notes:
- NEW Hero added, Bombardier, starts with B.F.B., Mini-Nukes
- NEW Hero added, Frostmage, starts with Ice Orb, Ice Retaliation at half HP
- NEW Ultimate B.F.B weapon added
- NEW regular weapon added, Meteors - calls down meteors from the sky!
- NEW item added, Dragon's Eye - Boosts Crit Rate and Crit damage
- Balance - Max range of Magnet Master increased even further
- Balance - Regular enemy move speed slowed on Stages 1 & 2
- Balance - Elites move speed slightly increased on all stages (Hard mode only)
- Balance - Nerfed “Hidden in Plain Sight” boss HP
- QOL - Crit icon now shown on HUD during crit boost powerup
- QOL - Some Vendor spots moved on Stage 2 to avoid accidentally opening shop after warp
- QOL - Added some descriptions to some Ultimates screen
- Bug fix - startup resolution check (Should resolve first time Steam Deck startup issue)
- Bug fix - Some secret bosses will no longer disappear after warps
- NEW - 3 Achievements [requirements]
- Unlock the Frostmage
- Unlock the Bomber
- Unlock the Ultimate B.F.B. combo
