Balance Update in Tits and Shadows:

Greetings to all passionate players, I'm Luis from LuQui, back with exciting news!

I am pleased to inform you that, after immersing myself once again in Tits and Shadows with the recent combat modifications, I have managed to fix an error that could make the battle between Cherry and the Primordial Slime potentially endless. This means that the gaming experience will be much smoother and more thrilling!

Additionally, Cherry now has the opportunity to learn the "Regeneration Block" skill, significantly reducing the duration of this battle, providing a more balanced challenge.

In this update, we have enriched Minerva's skill set and adjusted the mana costs of magical skills to enhance gameplay and strategy on the battlefield.

Finally, we have optimized the general armor set, allowing the inclusion of up to 4 pieces. This improvement gives Cherry the chance to reap greater benefits from general armors, adding more depth and tactical options to the game.

We hope you enjoy these enhancements and continue to relish your experience in Tits and Shadows! Get ready for new thrills and challenges on your journey through this fascinating world!