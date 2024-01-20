Maintenance Update 1.48

This update fixes some bugs and glitches that occurred in the current version. Furthermore, the inhabitants are now animated when speaking during communication with the player and some models have been revised by us. We have also redesigned a large part of the icons in the menu for a better display and added new functions to the audio.
Next week, we will also publish our roadmap for development in the coming period.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when trying to build roads outside the map
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash in the campaign in Stanwold
- Fixed a bug that caused stones and clay in the area of the clay pit, quarry, mines, merchant and monument to not be removed when these buildings were built
- When constructing new buildings, trees are now felled in a larger area to eliminate clipping errors with these
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from talking to the town's children
- Fixed a bug that caused female residents to not close their eyes while sleeping
- Residents are now animated more vividly when talking to the player
- Building boundaries are now more visible during the day in winter
- Revised models of the beds in the residential buildings
- The town council meeting room in the town hall is now illuminated again
- Fixed a bug that could lead to businesses not being recognized in the residents' menu when selecting a job
- Fixed a bug that prevented residents from being assigned to the construction sites of the city wall during communication with the player
- Fixed glitches in the residents' clothing
- Fixed a bug in the interior model of the town hall Lv2
- Ambient noises are now gradually faded out in the construction site when the player zooms out further
- The player sounds are now muted in the building menu
- Added a function that uses sound to indicate whether the player is inside a building or outside
UI
- The menus in the main menu can now also be closed via escape
- Resolution button in the main menu revised for better readability
- Fixed a bug that caused some icons in the main menu to have a low resolution
- Fixed a bug that caused the crosshairs to fade in when communicating with residents
- Added a message stating that goods can no longer be collected from a farm when the main warehouse is full
- The texts when creating the character, as well as the texts in the campaign, are now only continued automatically after 60 seconds
- Fixed a bug that caused the icon indicating that a trade cart is under attack to not be removed after an attack
- Fixed a bug that caused the farms to have incorrect Roman numerals when communicating with the inhabitants
- Fixed the delay in the UI that could occur in the residents' menu and when communicating with residents when selecting a construction site as a work location
- Fixed a bug that caused other menus to open while the player was asked if they wanted to participate in a city council meeting, trial or marriage
- The menus for city council meetings, court cases and marriage can now be closed with Escape
- The amount of stored resources is now displayed more precisely in the menu
- UI icons revised
- The menu buttons are now arranged like the keyboard layout
Changed files in this update