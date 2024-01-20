Maintenance Update 1.48

This update fixes some bugs and glitches that occurred in the current version. Furthermore, the inhabitants are now animated when speaking during communication with the player and some models have been revised by us. We have also redesigned a large part of the icons in the menu for a better display and added new functions to the audio.

Next week, we will also publish our roadmap for development in the coming period.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when trying to build roads outside the map

Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash in the campaign in Stanwold

Fixed a bug that caused stones and clay in the area of the clay pit, quarry, mines, merchant and monument to not be removed when these buildings were built

When constructing new buildings, trees are now felled in a larger area to eliminate clipping errors with these

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from talking to the town's children

Fixed a bug that caused female residents to not close their eyes while sleeping

Residents are now animated more vividly when talking to the player

Building boundaries are now more visible during the day in winter

Revised models of the beds in the residential buildings

The town council meeting room in the town hall is now illuminated again

Fixed a bug that could lead to businesses not being recognized in the residents' menu when selecting a job

Fixed a bug that prevented residents from being assigned to the construction sites of the city wall during communication with the player

Fixed glitches in the residents' clothing

Fixed a bug in the interior model of the town hall Lv2

Ambient noises are now gradually faded out in the construction site when the player zooms out further

The player sounds are now muted in the building menu

Added a function that uses sound to indicate whether the player is inside a building or outside

UI