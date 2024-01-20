Update 35: New mask selection, custom maps on dedicated servers and improvements

This update adds a new "Party Hat" mask that attracts nearby NPCs while wearing it, you can select this mask in the new, reworked mask selection menu that allows players to pick any mask they want without having to click through dozens of other masks! Each class now also has a recommended mask, which will probably be the best choice in most situations, as well as two suggested masks for alternative strategies to make choosing a mask easier for newer players!
There are also balance changes and improvements to lots of classes, most notably Techs PC hacks will now take a few seconds to complete after the initial interaction, allowing nearby cops to stop it. Doctors syringe gun should feel a lot more responsive now when playing on servers, its networking code has been completely reworked to improve predictability and reduce hit detection delays caused by high pings. Micro can now also carry all bags, including money bags containing up to 3,000$ to allow him to be useful in a larger variety of strategies.
A new area callout UI element has also been added, showing the player the name of the room they are currently in to streamline callouts. This system is currently only implemented on "New York" but can be added to any custom map by their map creators!
Dedicated servers now fully support custom maps, with server owners now being able to choose which custom maps should are available for map votes, so players can freely decide which of the servers maps they want to play on.
New:
- added new "Toggle Radial Menu" setting (removes the need to hold the ability key for radial menus, instead only requiring one ability key press, it will then wait for either a number key input, or another ability key press to cancel, similar to previous iterations of the multi-choice menus)
- added new "Party Hat" mask, attracts nearby NPCs while wearing it
- added current area name to the player HUD (if area name is set by the map)
- added default masks for each class which are used if the player hasn't saved a mask for that class
- added three suggested masks for each robber class
Changes:
- Marie Curie can now manipulate PCs with her radioactive material, allowing her to track down Tech and Crypto after they interacted with it (unless they swap disguises)
- reduced Queen Elizabeths scepter shield heat generation
- increased Queen Elizabeths crown required money increase from 10,000$ to 15,000$
- increased Queen Elizabeths crown worth from 10,000$ to 15,000$
- changing clothes now gets rid of wet footprints
- reduced Karl Marxs money amount to invite an NPC to his commune from 1,000$ to 500$
- reduced Mechanic barrels fire duration from 10s to 7s
- decoy grenades now play a glass breaking sound
- reduced Actors get up time from 2s to 1.2s
- reworked syringe gun projectile networking, should now hit moving enemies much more predicatably in high-ping scenarios and display flying syringes more reliably for other clients
- added visual trail behind flying syringes to make them easier to spot
- added optional red dot scope to the syringe gun
- increased class selection minimap size, now shows cop spawn and how many robbers spawn at each point
- reworked mask selection menu, players can now click on any mask without having to click through each one
- Techs hacking software now takes 8 seconds to hack a PC, during which the hack can be stopped by cops
- increased new area name UI size
- Micro can now carry drill and gym bags, and money bags (up to 3,000$)
- spawn-protected players are no longer affected by Einsteins time slowing machine
- Techs hack now makes an additional sound at the beginning of the hack
Fixed:
- added additional placement checks to prevent gadget placement through walls
- fixed being able to place gadgets inside the cop car
- fixed Master Thief diamond wrong UI description
- potential fix for players sometimes spawning with the wrong weapons
- fixed Master Thiefs drone being unable to use elevators
- fixed dedicated servers assigning classes that are not allowed on the server to players joining mid-round
- fixed Sombrero mask not reducing gadget recharge cooldown for stackable gadgets like Mechanics barrels
- fixed Actor class not having a Steam Leaderboard entry
- fixed plants getting ignited by a molotov between rounds, resulting in them starting the new round burning
- fixed players sometimes getting stuck in Reinforcers walls (walls collision now extends over one second instead of being instant, allowing player characters to adjust)
- fixed employee clothes basket not removing paint from robbers that interacted with FED Agents fake money bag
- potential fix for AI robbers sometimes struggling to change disguises
- fixed multiple UI bugs when switching maps after a map vote
- fixed Doctor not getting healed when hitting dogs with his syringe gun
Level Editor:
- fixed "Custom Stealable Object" not working with existing level editor meshes
- fixed owned DLC characters not being selectable when playtesting in the level editor
- fixed default/demo bomb bag spawn not being movable
- added "Drill Bag" spawn, always spawns a drill bag at the set location
- improved support for weapons placed in custom maps that arent updated to the new weapon type selection system
- fixed two cop spawns showing on the class selection minimap when a custom cop spawn exists on a map
- fixed bug resulting in cop spawn points sometimes being deleted on custom maps, resulting in cops spawning at the wrong location
- added new "Area Name Zone" that allows map creators to name different zones on their map that are displayed to players when they are inside
- added "Hide/Show Zones" button that hides all zones (AI Blocks, AI Detours, Employee Areas, Logic Zones, ..)
- selecting a zone in the object list while zones are hidden will now make all zones of the same class visible
- fixed automatically placed small windows blocking grenades after being destroyed
Dedicated Servers:
- addded new "[Advanced] WorkshopFolder" dedicated server Game.ini setting, needs to point to the folder where the servers downloaded custom maps are stored, for example WorkshopFolder="/home/dev1/Steam/steamapps/workshop/content/1521580"
- added new "[Advanced] InstalledWorkshopMapIDs" dedicated server Game.ini setting, can be any amount of Workshop Object IDs delimited by a ";" for example: InstalledWorkshopMapIDs="2802827661;2869401447"
- added map votes for custom maps to dedicated servers, available maps will be determined by the servers "InstalledWorkshopMapIDs" setting
- added "[Advanced] RoundStartMessage="Hello World!" dedicated server setting, displays the given string at the start of each round
- added "[Advanced] Unranked=true" dedicated server setting, prevents any stat/leaderboard changes on this server
Changed files in this update