Update 35: New mask selection, custom maps on dedicated servers and improvements

This update adds a new "Party Hat" mask that attracts nearby NPCs while wearing it, you can select this mask in the new, reworked mask selection menu that allows players to pick any mask they want without having to click through dozens of other masks! Each class now also has a recommended mask, which will probably be the best choice in most situations, as well as two suggested masks for alternative strategies to make choosing a mask easier for newer players!



There are also balance changes and improvements to lots of classes, most notably Techs PC hacks will now take a few seconds to complete after the initial interaction, allowing nearby cops to stop it. Doctors syringe gun should feel a lot more responsive now when playing on servers, its networking code has been completely reworked to improve predictability and reduce hit detection delays caused by high pings. Micro can now also carry all bags, including money bags containing up to 3,000$ to allow him to be useful in a larger variety of strategies.



A new area callout UI element has also been added, showing the player the name of the room they are currently in to streamline callouts. This system is currently only implemented on "New York" but can be added to any custom map by their map creators!

Dedicated servers now fully support custom maps, with server owners now being able to choose which custom maps should are available for map votes, so players can freely decide which of the servers maps they want to play on.

New:

added new "Toggle Radial Menu" setting (removes the need to hold the ability key for radial menus, instead only requiring one ability key press, it will then wait for either a number key input, or another ability key press to cancel, similar to previous iterations of the multi-choice menus)

added new "Party Hat" mask, attracts nearby NPCs while wearing it

added current area name to the player HUD (if area name is set by the map)

added default masks for each class which are used if the player hasn't saved a mask for that class

added three suggested masks for each robber class

Changes:

Marie Curie can now manipulate PCs with her radioactive material, allowing her to track down Tech and Crypto after they interacted with it (unless they swap disguises)

reduced Queen Elizabeths scepter shield heat generation

increased Queen Elizabeths crown required money increase from 10,000$ to 15,000$

increased Queen Elizabeths crown worth from 10,000$ to 15,000$

changing clothes now gets rid of wet footprints

reduced Karl Marxs money amount to invite an NPC to his commune from 1,000$ to 500$

reduced Mechanic barrels fire duration from 10s to 7s

decoy grenades now play a glass breaking sound

reduced Actors get up time from 2s to 1.2s

reworked syringe gun projectile networking, should now hit moving enemies much more predicatably in high-ping scenarios and display flying syringes more reliably for other clients

added visual trail behind flying syringes to make them easier to spot

added optional red dot scope to the syringe gun

increased class selection minimap size, now shows cop spawn and how many robbers spawn at each point

reworked mask selection menu, players can now click on any mask without having to click through each one

Techs hacking software now takes 8 seconds to hack a PC, during which the hack can be stopped by cops

increased new area name UI size

Micro can now carry drill and gym bags, and money bags (up to 3,000$)

spawn-protected players are no longer affected by Einsteins time slowing machine

Techs hack now makes an additional sound at the beginning of the hack

Fixed:

added additional placement checks to prevent gadget placement through walls

fixed being able to place gadgets inside the cop car

fixed Master Thief diamond wrong UI description

potential fix for players sometimes spawning with the wrong weapons

fixed Master Thiefs drone being unable to use elevators

fixed dedicated servers assigning classes that are not allowed on the server to players joining mid-round

fixed Sombrero mask not reducing gadget recharge cooldown for stackable gadgets like Mechanics barrels

fixed Actor class not having a Steam Leaderboard entry

fixed plants getting ignited by a molotov between rounds, resulting in them starting the new round burning

fixed players sometimes getting stuck in Reinforcers walls (walls collision now extends over one second instead of being instant, allowing player characters to adjust)

fixed employee clothes basket not removing paint from robbers that interacted with FED Agents fake money bag

potential fix for AI robbers sometimes struggling to change disguises

fixed multiple UI bugs when switching maps after a map vote

fixed Doctor not getting healed when hitting dogs with his syringe gun

Level Editor:

fixed "Custom Stealable Object" not working with existing level editor meshes

fixed owned DLC characters not being selectable when playtesting in the level editor

fixed default/demo bomb bag spawn not being movable

added "Drill Bag" spawn, always spawns a drill bag at the set location

improved support for weapons placed in custom maps that arent updated to the new weapon type selection system

fixed two cop spawns showing on the class selection minimap when a custom cop spawn exists on a map

fixed bug resulting in cop spawn points sometimes being deleted on custom maps, resulting in cops spawning at the wrong location

added new "Area Name Zone" that allows map creators to name different zones on their map that are displayed to players when they are inside

added "Hide/Show Zones" button that hides all zones (AI Blocks, AI Detours, Employee Areas, Logic Zones, ..)

selecting a zone in the object list while zones are hidden will now make all zones of the same class visible

fixed automatically placed small windows blocking grenades after being destroyed

Dedicated Servers: