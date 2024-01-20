Update 0.5.4 - Improved Controls & Fixes

Additions:
- New vastly improved joystick controls
- Default touch movement is no longer relative on mobile. The player will move to the position of the touch
- Empty local save entries will now display "Load Cloud" instead of "New Game" if a cloud save exists
Improvements:
- Buying more manager slots than you need is now possible again, but you will have to confirm purchases if buying excess slots
- Offline rewards are given after 5 minutes of the being in the background
- Disk full errors on mobile no longer trigger the send log popup
Fixes:
- Achievement hover panel progress bar now displays the correct progress for completed achievements
- Fixed a warning in the floor spawner
- Fixed a state issue going between relative and absolute touch movement
Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is extremely helpful! Thank you! <3
Happy Vacuuming!
Changed files in this update