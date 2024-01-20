 Skip to content

Vacuum Warrior update for 20 January 2024

Update 0.5.4 - Improved Controls & Fixes

Update 0.5.4 - Improved Controls & Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • New vastly improved joystick controls
  • Default touch movement is no longer relative on mobile. The player will move to the position of the touch
  • Empty local save entries will now display "Load Cloud" instead of "New Game" if a cloud save exists

Improvements:

  • Buying more manager slots than you need is now possible again, but you will have to confirm purchases if buying excess slots
  • Offline rewards are given after 5 minutes of the being in the background
  • Disk full errors on mobile no longer trigger the send log popup

Fixes:

  • Achievement hover panel progress bar now displays the correct progress for completed achievements
  • Fixed a warning in the floor spawner
  • Fixed a state issue going between relative and absolute touch movement

