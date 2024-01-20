 Skip to content

Combots update for 20 January 2024

UPDATE #97

Share · View all patches · Build 13227719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • There were invisible walls near some buildings in Tokyo
  • Some buildings on the Tokyo map levitated slightly above the ground
  • Axel couldn't crawl on some buildings on the Tokyo map
  • Sometimes cones could appear along the entire length of the Elevated Train
  • When using large FOV values on some maps, the map was not displayed correctly on the initial screen
  • Using a rocket launcher it was possible to point targets for rockets through walls
  • Artifacts with TAAU have been fixed and the setting is available again
  • Sometimes the player was not shown the respawn menu after the next round
  • The laser speed buff also applied to the Cluster Launcher

General changes

  • Resolution scaling setting range changed from 50% to 150%
  • Removed blur in the background in the in-game menu (useful when setting up graphics)
  • The capture radius of control points has been significantly increased
  • Control points now emit light in the color of the captured team
  • Updated some in-game interface
  • Removed screen redness at low health levels
  • All information about the robot has been transferred to the weapon (for first person and VR)

Map generation changes

  • Huge buildings on city maps will appear more evenly across the map
  • Increased variety of lighting colors for buildings on the Tokyo map
  • Vegetation size is now randomized
  • Increased the number and size of stones on the Egypt map
  • Increased amount of vegetation on the Egypt map

TechSphere changes

  • EMP now destroys shields when hit, and the damage radius has also been increased
  • Increased damage and health of the turret, also slightly reduced rate of fire
  • The Electric Smoke and Smoke Screen options have been merged, and damage and operating time have also been increased.

Graphic changes

  • Improved overall lighting quality
  • Reflections now show real geometry around them rather than just glare
  • All building windows and banners now have reflections
  • Increased brightness in shadows on the Sunken City and Ice Moon maps
  • Increased overall brightness on the Tokyo map

Ray Tracing and RTX Global Illumination support

  • Significantly improved shadows that "soften" with distance from the light source
  • Improves reflections that are not limited by screen space
  • Improved shading between objects where they touch each other
  • Surrounding geometry directly affects lighting

NVIDIA DLSS 3 support

  • This technology significantly improves performance by upscaling images using AI
  • Useful when used with Ray Tracing, can also work without it
  • Your video card must also support this technology to use it.

Changed files in this update

