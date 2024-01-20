UPDATE #97

Fixed
- There were invisible walls near some buildings in Tokyo
- Some buildings on the Tokyo map levitated slightly above the ground
- Axel couldn't crawl on some buildings on the Tokyo map
- Sometimes cones could appear along the entire length of the Elevated Train
- When using large FOV values on some maps, the map was not displayed correctly on the initial screen
- Using a rocket launcher it was possible to point targets for rockets through walls
- Artifacts with TAAU have been fixed and the setting is available again
- Sometimes the player was not shown the respawn menu after the next round
- The laser speed buff also applied to the Cluster Launcher
General changes
- Resolution scaling setting range changed from 50% to 150%
- Removed blur in the background in the in-game menu (useful when setting up graphics)
- The capture radius of control points has been significantly increased
- Control points now emit light in the color of the captured team
- Updated some in-game interface
- Removed screen redness at low health levels
- All information about the robot has been transferred to the weapon (for first person and VR)
Map generation changes
- Huge buildings on city maps will appear more evenly across the map
- Increased variety of lighting colors for buildings on the Tokyo map
- Vegetation size is now randomized
- Increased the number and size of stones on the Egypt map
- Increased amount of vegetation on the Egypt map
TechSphere changes
- EMP now destroys shields when hit, and the damage radius has also been increased
- Increased damage and health of the turret, also slightly reduced rate of fire
- The Electric Smoke and Smoke Screen options have been merged, and damage and operating time have also been increased.
Graphic changes
- Improved overall lighting quality
- Reflections now show real geometry around them rather than just glare
- All building windows and banners now have reflections
- Increased brightness in shadows on the Sunken City and Ice Moon maps
- Increased overall brightness on the Tokyo map
Ray Tracing and RTX Global Illumination support
- Significantly improved shadows that "soften" with distance from the light source
- Improves reflections that are not limited by screen space
- Improved shading between objects where they touch each other
- Surrounding geometry directly affects lighting
NVIDIA DLSS 3 support
- This technology significantly improves performance by upscaling images using AI
- Useful when used with Ray Tracing, can also work without it
- Your video card must also support this technology to use it.
Changed files in this update