Re.Poly Version 0.6.0

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I added a Flagship that has cannons to use.

It is not 100% complete but it should work as it should. Lightning and a cooking station will be added in the next update because I guess the ship has to be tested before I add too much to it.

Some bugs were fixed too as always :)

And as always please send all bugs and issues ingame or via discord so I can fix everything :)

Have a nice weekend.

Update Notes Version 0.6.0

Additions:

Added: Ship

Added: Usable cannons on ships

Added: Logics to directly see how much cannonballs are in the chest

Added: 4 Chests with 18 slots each that will be dropped when a ship gets destroyed

Added: Ship Dock (Mesh is only a placeholder and a sign)

Added: Cannonball

Added: New category in the building menu where you can select the shop and the new shipdock (Category for future additions like Wagon and player interaction stuff)

Added: Importance map point for the church in the green lands

Added: Beard: Mustache

Changes:

Changed: Thread will now cost only one wool and it will be crafted 2 instead of one Thread

Changed: Raised the drop chance of mount items from 30% to 50%

Changed: Clay has 150 hp instead of 50 now

Changed: Instead of get an info of picked up stuff or gathered resources for each hit or pickup you will get a summary of the amount in one info (The amount of the info will raise instead of getting tons of icons)

Changed: Gather resources with a tool will give you nearly the amount of items in total the resource have in HP (Gems will raise the damage to get resources faster)

Changed: Gathering resources with tools is more balanced

Changed: Wall Torches are placeable on pillars now

Changed: Wall torches can be manually rotated to fit on pillars now

Changed: Moved Shop to the new building Category

Changed: Moved Village center and the Assembly point to the new Building category in the building window

Fixes: