Re.Poly Version 0.6.0

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I added a Flagship that has cannons to use.
It is not 100% complete but it should work as it should. Lightning and a cooking station will be added in the next update because I guess the ship has to be tested before I add too much to it.
Some bugs were fixed too as always :)
And as always please send all bugs and issues ingame or via discord so I can fix everything :)
Have a nice weekend.
Update Notes Version 0.6.0
Additions:
- Added: Ship
- Added: Usable cannons on ships
- Added: Logics to directly see how much cannonballs are in the chest
- Added: 4 Chests with 18 slots each that will be dropped when a ship gets destroyed
- Added: Ship Dock (Mesh is only a placeholder and a sign)
- Added: Cannonball
- Added: New category in the building menu where you can select the shop and the new shipdock (Category for future additions like Wagon and player interaction stuff)
- Added: Importance map point for the church in the green lands
- Added: Beard: Mustache
Changes:
- Changed: Thread will now cost only one wool and it will be crafted 2 instead of one Thread
- Changed: Raised the drop chance of mount items from 30% to 50%
- Changed: Clay has 150 hp instead of 50 now
- Changed: Instead of get an info of picked up stuff or gathered resources for each hit or pickup you will get a summary of the amount in one info (The amount of the info will raise instead of getting tons of icons)
- Changed: Gather resources with a tool will give you nearly the amount of items in total the resource have in HP (Gems will raise the damage to get resources faster)
- Changed: Gathering resources with tools is more balanced
- Changed: Wall Torches are placeable on pillars now
- Changed: Wall torches can be manually rotated to fit on pillars now
- Changed: Moved Shop to the new building Category
- Changed: Moved Village center and the Assembly point to the new Building category in the building window
Fixes:
- Fixed: Quest "Breeding Animals" can not be finished when you just bring a part of the needed breeding food and then another
- Fixed: Chandelier, Standing torch, Wall torch and the normal character torch have to much reddish colour and glow too heavy
- Fixed: Target is not placeable on foundations etc.
- Fixed: Pressing the jump button while sitting on a chair will cause the character to lift up
- Fixed: It is possible to rotate while sitting on a chair
- Fixed: It is possible to summon a mount while sitting on a chair
- Fixed: To gather clay the info says Copper shovel instead of stone shovel
- Fixed: There is no info that beehives need sugar to produce honey and wax
- Fixed: Repairing building parts or placed objects is not correctly possible
- Fixed: Wall torch is not placeable on doorframes
- Fixed: Hair, Helmet and Beard glitching
Changed files in this update