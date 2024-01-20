UI update for controlls

Hello,

This change should not affect the game or your save; it simply corrects the quick save/load keys to the correct ones in UI controls, which are F2/F3, instead of the mistaken F2/F4. This was a typo; the code for quick load keys has always been F3, so nothing has changed in that regard.

Additionally, descriptions for zooming in/out with the mouse wheel and rotating the camera with the right mouse button have been added to the controls UI.

I hope this clarification helps. See you at the next update.

Best regards,

Silviu