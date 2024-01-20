 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise of the Village Hero update for 20 January 2024

UI update for controlls

Share · View all patches · Build 13227686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This change should not affect the game or your save; it simply corrects the quick save/load keys to the correct ones in UI controls, which are F2/F3, instead of the mistaken F2/F4. This was a typo; the code for quick load keys has always been F3, so nothing has changed in that regard.

Additionally, descriptions for zooming in/out with the mouse wheel and rotating the camera with the right mouse button have been added to the controls UI.

I hope this clarification helps. See you at the next update.

Best regards,
Silviu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2737961 Depot 2737961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link