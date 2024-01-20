 Skip to content

Cy: Cyberpunk Survivors update for 20 January 2024

0.5.18 WSAD controls added

Share · View all patches · Build 13227669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update ads WSAD controls to the game and tweaks/fixes a couple other control issues.

