- Newly added units: water jet, flame jet, frost jet, purple electric jet
- New achievements: thrust, ionization research, flame research, frost research
- Newly added basic chips: martial arts, experience, insight
- Increase handle vibration (when struck or dead) and add handle vibration switch settings in the system settings
- Adjust the background meteorite color of the Beta galaxy
- Slightly increase the 10th wave boss health of Beta Galaxy
- Slightly increase the health of the 20th wave boss in the Beta galaxy
- Fix the bug where there will be residual parts after the 10th wave boss of Beta Galaxy dies
星际意志 Playtest update for 20 January 2024
Update Version 0.3.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2702071 Depot 2702071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update