星际意志 Playtest update for 20 January 2024

Update Version 0.3.9.1

Update Version 0.3.9.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Newly added units: water jet, flame jet, frost jet, purple electric jet
  2. New achievements: thrust, ionization research, flame research, frost research
  3. Newly added basic chips: martial arts, experience, insight
  4. Increase handle vibration (when struck or dead) and add handle vibration switch settings in the system settings
  5. Adjust the background meteorite color of the Beta galaxy
  6. Slightly increase the 10th wave boss health of Beta Galaxy
  7. Slightly increase the health of the 20th wave boss in the Beta galaxy
  8. Fix the bug where there will be residual parts after the 10th wave boss of Beta Galaxy dies

