Empire Chronicles update for 20 January 2024

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.4.7) - Minor Update

20 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Bug Fix: Going into the skill grid was resetting the energy meter.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a typo in Swan's chapter 1 description.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a typo in Sheridan's chapter 1 description.

