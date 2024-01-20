 Skip to content

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 20 January 2024

Patch 1.0.9

Patch 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

  • fixed missing animation on suppressed pistol full reload animation
  • fixed throwing a bottle while holding a weapon with the Binary Trigger installed resulting in the weapon firing a shot when you'd release the fire button after throwing the bottle
  • fixed certain NPC-wielded weapons having more than one round in the chamber
  • fixed missing body fall sound on Bob's death
  • fixed Bob's body being drawn on top of the player
  • german localization update

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

