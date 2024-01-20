Patch 1.0.9

Hey folks!
- fixed missing animation on suppressed pistol full reload animation
- fixed throwing a bottle while holding a weapon with the Binary Trigger installed resulting in the weapon firing a shot when you'd release the fire button after throwing the bottle
- fixed certain NPC-wielded weapons having more than one round in the chamber
- fixed missing body fall sound on Bob's death
- fixed Bob's body being drawn on top of the player
- german localization update
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update